Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations

In the midst of ongoing contract negotiations, the future of Scotland international Lawrence Shankland at his current club hangs in the balance. The club has extended an offer, but reports hint that it may not suffice in securing Shankland's allegiance. However, his teammate, Steven Naismith, has downplayed these reports, asserting that contract discussions are a standard process and the final outcome will be determined in due course.

Naismith's Take on the Situation

Naismith, in his comments, made it clear that he has no knowledge of any feedback regarding the contract offer. He emphasized that it's Shankland's call to decide if the offer aligns with his expectations. Naismith also highlighted that players nearing the end of their contracts often have more opportunities and prospective offers, which could sway Shankland's decision.

Club's Efforts to Retain Shankland

With 18 months left on his current contract, the club has initiated talks for a renewal. Naismith reassures that the club is committed to doing everything in its power to keep Shankland. However, the striker's recent absence from a Scottish Cup match against Spartans due to a sickness bug has fanned the flames of transfer speculation.

Illness or Transfer Talks?

Naismith confirmed Shankland's sickness, stating that the decision for him to stay away from the club was based strictly on medical advice to prevent the spread of the sickness among team members. Still, questions linger over whether Shankland will recover in time for the club's upcoming match on Tuesday. The uncertainty surrounding his health and contract negotiations keeps the rumor mill churning, casting a spotlight on the future of this promising player.