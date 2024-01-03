en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Lawrence Shankland: The Extraordinary Goal Scorer Winning Hearts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Lawrence Shankland: The Extraordinary Goal Scorer Winning Hearts

Lawrence Shankland, the Hearts striker, is the talk of the town, thanks to his consistent goal-scoring abilities. BBC Scotland’s chief sports writer, Tom English, has lauded Shankland as an “extraordinary goal scorer”. This praise was shared on the Scottish Football Podcast. There, English highlighted Shankland’s impressive range of goals, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Shankland: The Goal-Scoring Dynamo

Shankland’s form this season is nothing short of spectacular. The 28-year-old has netted 46 goals and provided 7 assists in 75 appearances for Hearts. His stellar performance isn’t limited to this season alone. He has previously shone brightly during his stints at Dundee United and Ayr United. Currently, rumors are swirling that Celtic is considering a move for Shankland. While some speculate that the striker may be looking to elevate his career, others doubt Celtic would move for the player, given his age and Kyogo’s presence in the team.

Naismith’s Endurance Amid Challenges

Amid the focus on Shankland, another player has proven his mettle. Steven Naismith has weathered a challenging season under the critical eye of his supporters. Despite the pressure and difficulties, Naismith has managed to string together several successful weeks, exemplifying resilience and determination.

Hearts’ Close Shave with Livingston

The podcast discussion also touched upon Hearts’ recent face-off with Livingston. The match was tighter than expected, but Hearts emerged victorious, allowing them to advance in the competition. This victory, coupled with the exceptional performances of Shankland and Naismith, reflects the team’s tenacity and desire to excel.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
3 mins ago
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
It’s the dawn of a competitive clash as Liverpool and Arsenal prepare to lock horns in the third round of the FA Cup. This highly-anticipated match is set to unfold at London’s Emirates Stadium, with kickoff slated for 4:30 pm on Sunday. Fans can catch the live action on BBC1, Premier Sports 1, or via
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
35 mins ago
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
36 mins ago
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
LSU Board Fails to Dismiss Sex Discrimination Lawsuit: A Wake-Up Call for Educational Institutions
24 mins ago
LSU Board Fails to Dismiss Sex Discrimination Lawsuit: A Wake-Up Call for Educational Institutions
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
32 mins ago
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
32 mins ago
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
18 seconds
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
36 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
43 seconds
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
1 min
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
1 min
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
2 mins
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
2 mins
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
3 mins
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
3 mins
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app