Lawrence Okolie to Battle Lukasz Rozanski for WBC Bridgerweight Title in Poland

Lawrence Okolie, the former WBO cruiserweight champion, is gearing up for a significant career milestone as he steps up to challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title on May 24 in Poland. This move comes after Okolie's departure from the cruiserweight division, marking his first venture above the 200lb limit into the newly established bridgerweight class.

Path to Bridgerweight Glory

Okolie's transition to the bridgerweight division follows his first professional defeat to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023, an event that spurred him to seek new challenges and opportunities at a higher weight class. Bridgerweight, recognized by the WBC and WBA, fills the gap between the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions and has been in existence since 2020. Okolie, with his impressive record of 19-1, is determined to make his mark in this category against Rozanski, a formidable opponent with an unblemished record of 15-0 and a reputation for knockouts.

Rozanski's Home Advantage

Lukasz Rozanski, the current WBC bridgerweight champion, has successfully defended his title with a knockout victory over Alen Babic in April 2023. The upcoming bout in his hometown not only offers him the home-ground advantage but also presents a unique challenge as he faces Okolie, a former Olympic athlete and a seasoned competitor. Rozanski's confidence in his power and technique sets the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

A Critical Test for Okolie

For Okolie, this fight represents a critical test of his adaptability and determination as he ventures into a heavier weight class. Having previously conquered the cruiserweight division, his focus now shifts towards achieving similar success in the bridgerweight category. His statement about bringing "serious damage" to Rozanski underscores his readiness for the upcoming challenge, promising an intense and competitive match for boxing enthusiasts.

As the fight night approaches, the boxing community eagerly anticipates this clash between two determined competitors, each looking to solidify their legacy within the bridgerweight division. This bout not only offers Okolie a chance for redemption but also an opportunity to pioneer success in a relatively new and evolving weight class.