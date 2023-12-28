LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

In an extraordinary display of maritime prowess, LawConnect has clinched victory in the coveted Sydney to Hobart yacht race of 2023. In a race marked by intense competition and challenging conditions, LawConnect’s win has etched a new chapter in the annals of this prestigious event.

A Nail-Biting Finish

The 100-foot supermaxi LawConnect, owned by Christian Beck, sailed into Hobart harbour on a Thursday morning in December, finishing a mere 51 seconds ahead of its closest rival, the Andoo Comanche.

The race went down to the wire, with the two superyachts battling it out over the final miles. LawConnect’s victory, achieved in one day, 19 hours, three minutes, and 58 seconds, was one of the closest finishes ever recorded in this iconic race.

Triumph Against All Odds

The journey to this victory was far from smooth. LawConnect faced several setbacks including losing their mainsail in wild weather. Despite these challenges, the crew’s skill and determination overcame all obstacles. Comanche’s skipper, John Winning Jr, graciously admitted that LawConnect simply out-sailed them. The contest took a dramatic turn when a spectator’s catamaran crossed close to Comanche, leading to potential protests, but ultimately did not affect the final result.

Into the Record Books

LawConnect’s win is notable not just for the nail-biting finish but also for its historical significance. This triumph is the second-closest in Sydney to Hobart history, only surpassed by the 1982 race when Condor of Bermuda beat Apollo by a mere seven seconds. The exhilarating finale adds to the rich history of the race, showcasing the relentless spirit and intense preparation required to conquer one of sailing’s most revered challenges.