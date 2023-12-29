LawConnect Clinches Historic Victory in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

In a historic turn of events, LawConnect has triumphed in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, adding a new chapter to the annals of this prestigious sailing competition. The victory, which marks the first for LawConnect, was achieved in one of the closest finishes ever recorded in the race’s history.

LawConnect’s Tactical Triumph

LawConnect, skippered by Christian Beck, demonstrated a tactical masterclass to clinch the line honours. Despite facing a backdrop of stormy weather and rough sea conditions, the yacht completed the challenging course in one day, 19 hours, three minutes, and 58 seconds. The finish was a nail-biter, with LawConnect narrowing out the race favourite, Andoo Comanche, by a mere 51 seconds. This narrow margin of victory has made it the second closest finish in the history of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

The Dramatic Final Stretch

In what has been described as ‘cat-and-mouse’ sailing, LawConnect and Andoo Comanche battled it out in the final stretch. Despite a violent wind gust that tore one of LawConnect’s sails early in the contest, the crew’s resilience and strategic manoeuvring helped them outwit Andoo Comanche at the finish line. The two 100-foot supermaxis were separated by around two nautical miles as they turned into the final stretch on Tasmania’s River Derwent, with LawConnect securing the victory in sight of the finish line.

A Milestone for LawConnect

The victory holds special significance for LawConnect, as the yacht had finished in the runner-up position for the last three editions of the race. Beck lauded his crew, especially Sailing Master Tony Mutter and tactician Chris Nicholson, for their incredible feat. The win was celebrated with jubilation, with the crew spraying champagne and hoisting the J.H. Illingworth Challenge Cup, a trophy that symbolizes the conquest of one of the world’s most challenging yacht races.

