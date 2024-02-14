Lavington Winter Carnival 10k/3k Race: A Celebration of Community Spirit and Endurance

Braving the winter chill and a blanket of snow, over 150 runners converged in Lavington for the Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k race. The event, hosted by the local running club, the Kal Rats, attracted participants of all ages, from under 10 to over 80.

The Unstoppable Force of Community Spirit

Despite the less than ideal conditions, the spirit of the Lavington community shone through. The race, traditionally held on the final Sunday of the Vernon Winter Carnival, has become a beloved annual event. This year marked the 20th running of the race, previously known as the Valhalla Pure 10k.

Mel Spooner, the race director, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community and volunteers. Over 40 local businesses contributed to the event's success, making it possible for the Kal Rats to host the race despite the challenging weather conditions.

A Race for All Ages and Abilities

The Starting Block Winter Carnival 10k/3k is not just a test of endurance, but a celebration of determination and camaraderie. Participants ranged from seasoned runners to first-timers, all united by a shared love of running and the desire to challenge themselves.

In the 10k race, Owen Lloyd crossed the finish line first in a time of 35 minutes and 45 seconds, while Emma Kearns was the first female runner to finish, completing the course in 41 minutes and 13 seconds.

The event also featured a 3k fun run, with chocolate shoes as prizes for the winners. This addition to the race lineup added an element of fun and inclusivity, encouraging runners of all abilities to take part.

Looking Forward to Next Year

As the runners crossed the finish line and the snow continued to fall, the sense of accomplishment was palpable. The Lavington community had come together once again to support and celebrate each other, proving that even the harshest winter weather couldn't dampen their spirit.

With the tentative date for next year's race set for February 9, 2025, the Kal Rats are already looking forward to hosting another successful event. In the meantime, they will be hosting a Sprint Triathlon on June 23, 2024.

As the winter chill begins to fade and the promise of spring approaches, the Lavington community will continue to come together, bound by their shared love of running and the unstoppable force of their collective spirit.