LaVar Arrington II: Carrying Forward a Legacy, Catching UCLA's Attention

In the realm of football, the name LaVar Arrington rings with reverence. A standout player from the 1990s, Arrington is now witnessing his legacy being carried forward by his son, LaVar Arrington II. The Charter Oak High School defensive end/outside linebacker is making waves in the sport, drawing the attention of UCLA, a prestigious football program. The younger Arrington's potential has been recognized by UCLA's head coach Chip Kelly who, known for his discerning recruitment process, has offered a football scholarship to Arrington II.

Advertisment

A Prospect to Watch

LaVar Arrington II's talent on the football field has been turning heads. Standing at an impressive 6'3" to 6'4", his physical attributes have drawn comparisons to his father, as well as current Washington defensive end Bralen Trice. Beyond his physicality, Arrington II has also proven his prowess in the game through his performance. As a junior, he has already racked up an impressive 12.0 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss and a total of 65 tackles.

Continuing a Legacy

Advertisment

The elder Arrington's achievements in football are significant. He led a successful career, during which he was recognized as a Pro Bowler in the NFL. Today, his son's skills and potential appear to be continuing the Arrington family's legacy in the sport. LaVar Arrington II is not just a promising prospect for his high school, Charter Oak, but also for the future of college football.

A Bright Future Ahead

UCLA isn't the only football program to have noticed Arrington II's talent. He has also received offers from other prestigious football schools like Penn State, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State. With such interest from top-tier programs, Arrington II is set for a bright future in the sport. As the football community keeps an eye on his progress, LaVar Arrington II is surely a name to watch out for in the coming years.