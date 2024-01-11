en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Lautaro Martinez Tops EA FC 24 Team of The Week 17, TOTY Voting Underway

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
Lautaro Martinez Tops EA FC 24 Team of The Week 17, TOTY Voting Underway

The EA FC 24 Team of The Week 17 (FC 24 TOTW 17) has officially been unveiled, with Lautaro Martinez fronting the lineup. The Argentinian striker’s remarkable tally of 16 goals places him at the summit of Serie A’s scoring chart, an achievement that matches or even surpasses some entire team totals.

Martinez Leading the Charge

Martinez’s exceptional goal count is the result of his unwavering commitment and distinct prowess on the field, making him a key player in his team’s current lead in Serie A. His presence in FC 24 TOTW 17 is a testament to his outstanding performance and contribution to the sport. Martinez’s name is also likely to be seen in the final squad for FC 24 Team of The Year (TOTY), further amplifying his influence and recognition in the football realm.

Other Noteworthy Performances

Joining Martinez in the TOTW 17 are other notable football figures including Frenkie De Jong, the seasoned Barcelona midfielder known for his consistent high-level play. Despite Barcelona trailing by 7 points behind the leaders in LaLiga, De Jong’s performance has not faltered. His inclusion in the TOTW underscores his individual merits and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Also featured in the squad are Theo Hernandez and Ivan Martin, along with female players such as Sheila and Mayra Ramirez. This not only emphasizes the broad spectrum of talent within the football world but also showcases the inclusive nature of the FC 24 TOTW.

FC 24 TOTY Voting Underway

On another note, the EA FC 24 also encourages fans to partake in the TOTY voting. This year’s nominees include stellar names such as Mbappe, Messi, and Ronaldo. The voting process not only heightens the level of fan engagement but ignites fervent debates among football enthusiasts, adding a layer of excitement and anticipation to the overall TOTY selection.

In conclusion, the FC 24 TOTW 17 announcement is a celebration of football’s finest, from Martinez’s extraordinary goal count to De Jong’s steadfast performance. It also highlights the inclusive nature of the initiative, featuring both male and female players, and invites fans to actively participate in shaping the Ultimate TOTY. As we anticipate the final TOTY lineup, the world of football continues to be a captivating saga of talent, dedication, and unwavering spirit.

0
Argentina Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
60 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
59 seconds
UK's Sunak Commands Yemen Airstrikes Amidst Ukraine Visit
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
1 min
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
2 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
3 mins
Pakistan: PTI Loses Iconic 'Bat' Electoral Symbol as SC Restores ECP Order
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
3 mins
Ivory Coast Ushers in AFCON 2024 Amid High Expectations
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
4 mins
Iowa's Economy Ahead of 2024 Presidential Nominating Contest
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
5 mins
Shock and Anticipation in Philippine Entertainment: From 'Senior High' to Nadine Lustre's Potential Collaboration
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
5 mins
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
6 mins
Political Uproar in Poland: Protests Erupt Over Media Crackdown and Arrests
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app