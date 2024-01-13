en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland’s Athlete of the Year

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland’s Athlete of the Year

In a historic and defining moment, Finnish NBA player Lauri Markkanen, fondly known as ‘The Finnisher’, has been bestowed with Finland’s Athlete of the Year honor for 2023. This notable distinction, presented by the Association of Sports Journalists since 1947, marks the first time a basketball player has received the award.

Markkanen’s Record-Breaking Achievement

Markkanen’s accolades are a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. His achievements include securing a spot in an NBA All-Star Game, winning the most improved player award, and ranking as the third best scorer in the World Championships. His recent performance, where he scored 22 points leading the Utah Jazz to a 145-113 victory against the Toronto Raptors, further demonstrates his prowess.

A Collective Victory for Finnish Sports

In his acceptance speech, Markkanen underscored the importance of passion, practice, and the need to transcend boundaries between sports to collectively advance Finnish athletics. His individual award is not just a personal triumph but a leap forward for Finnish basketball and sports at large.

Other Honorees of the Night

Alongside Markkanen’s individual recognition, the Turku Sports Association was acknowledged as Sports Club of the Year, and the Davis Cup Team was honored with the Team of the Year award. The recognition of diverse sports entities suggests a thriving sports culture in Finland, one that Markkanen’s achievement has further spotlighted.

Starting his basketball journey in Finland, Markkanen moved to play college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats in the United States. Post his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he joined the Utah Jazz in 2022 and underwent a career resurgence, further fortifying his position as one of the most influential figures in Finnish sports.

0
Finland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finland

See more
8 hours ago
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
Finland has stepped forward to aid Ukraine in reconstructing its educational sector, a decision that solidifies the camaraderie between the two nations. This commitment was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by State Secretary Mikaela Nylander of Finland and Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Education, Yevhen Kudriavets. The MoU underscores a mutual dedication to
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
2 days ago
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
2 days ago
Finland Extends Border Closure with Russia as Congo River Flooding Claims Lives
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
14 hours ago
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen's Legal Struggles
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
1 day ago
Genetic Factors Found to Influence BMI Across Socio-Economic Groups
Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country's Response to Gaza Attacks
2 days ago
Finnish Diplomats Criticize Country's Response to Gaza Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
30 seconds
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
48 seconds
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
1 min
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
2 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
2 mins
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
2 mins
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
2 mins
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
40 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app