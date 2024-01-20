Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs

Lauren Betts, the former Grandview high school basketball star, was instrumental in leading the UCLA Bruins to an impressive 76-68 victory against the CU Buffs. This significant game took place in Boulder, before the largest audience the Buffs women's basketball team has ever drawn to the CU Events Center. Betts, with her exceptional performance, scored 20 points and secured 13 rebounds, marking her eighth double-double of the season. The presence of her friends and family in the crowd made the game particularly special for Betts.

A Historic Meeting

The game holds historical significance as it may be the last regular-season meeting between the Buffs and Bruins in Boulder due to conference realignment. With CU moving to the Big 12 and UCLA transitioning to the Big Ten, fans savored the intense rivalry on the court. Betts, who transferred from Stanford to UCLA, has had several successful games at the Events Center and expressed her wish to play there again before her collegiate career concludes.

Family Ties and Rivalries

In a delightful coincidence, Betts' sister, Sienna Betts, also a basketball standout, won a game with Grandview on the same night. Their parents, faced with the difficult decision of which game to attend, chose to watch Lauren's potential last game in Boulder. This decision, while understandable, sparked a light-hearted acknowledgment from Lauren, hinting at a potential sibling rivalry.

Victory for the Bruins

The game was a roller coaster of emotions, featuring 20 lead changes and a final surge by UCLA that secured their victory. Despite the Buffs' loss, they remain atop the Pac-12 standings, a testament to their strong season. The Bruins' strategy to focus their attack inside and maintain ball possession proved successful, with Charisma Osborne also contributing significantly with 22 points. The Bruins now have a couple of days off before their next face-off against the No. 20/20 Utes.