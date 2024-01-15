Laura Woods Stuns at 'Six Nations: Full Contact' Premiere; Adam Collard Talks Love and Future

The sports and entertainment worlds collided at the London premiere of Netflix's new documentary, 'Six Nations: Full Contact.' Among the illustrious attendees was TNT Sports presenter, Laura Woods, who stepped out in style, donning a plunging black trouser suit. The documentary provides an intimate exploration of the challenges and triumphs of the 2023 Six Nations rugby tournament.
Woods Glows Solo
Despite being in a high-profile relationship with Love Island star, Adam Collard, Woods made a solo appearance at the Frameless venue. The age difference of eight years between the pair has been a topic of discussion, as has Collard's protective nature and strong desire for marriage and family life. Yet, on this occasion, Woods demonstrated her individuality and commitment to her career.
Collard's Open Book
In an exclusive interview with OnlyAccounts.com, Collard delved into his relationship with Woods and his vision for their future. He spoke candidly about his approach to privacy in the digital age, a subject that has been the focus of much speculation due to a past relationship with Zara McDermott and a tattoo tribute he had inked to honor her, which he later opted to cover up.
Despite these past controversies, Collard expressed strong commitment to Woods and their relationship. He openly called her 'The One' after their romance became public, indicating his willingness to take their relationship to the next level.
Rugby and Royalty
Rugby star Mike Tindall and his wife Zara, a member of the British Royal family, also graced the red carpet at the documentary premiere. Their presence elevated the event, further linking the realms of sports, entertainment, and high society.