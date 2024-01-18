Laura Woods: From Sports Presenter to Millionaire

Renowned British sports presenter, Laura Woods, has joined the millionaire’s club, as she registered a remarkable surge of £600,000 in her earnings within a year. This significant financial growth was reported by her company, ‘The Pig and I Limited’, which declared a total asset value of £1 million.

A Rising Star in Sports Broadcasting

Woods’ journey in the broadcasting industry started as a runner at Sky Sports. Over time, she ascended the professional ladder, transforming into a proficient producer and a celebrated pitch-side reporter for Super Sunday. Her talent and dedication caught the eye of other media giants, leading to her collaboration with talkSPORT, ITV, Amazon Prime, and TNT Sports.

From Talk Shows to World Cup Coverage

Besides her regular roles, Woods donned the hat of a radio host for talkSPORT’s breakfast show, where her vibrant personality and sports insights further augmented her popularity. Her broadcasting prowess was internationally recognized when she was roped in to cover the men’s World Cup in Qatar for ITV. In 2023, she is set to be the face of ITV’s Women’s World Cup coverage, signalling her strong foothold in the sports media industry.

Expanding Influence Beyond Broadcasting

Branching out from her broadcasting career, Woods has ventured into the world of brand endorsements. She has teamed up with Adidas, adding another feather to her cap. Her appeal also extends to the digital world, where she has amassed a substantial social media following. In her personal life, she is involved with Adam Collard, a former participant of the reality TV show, Love Island. Their romance blossomed on social media and despite their initial discretion, they now openly acknowledge their relationship.