Laura Woods Dazzles at 'Six Nations: Full Contact' Documentary Premiere

Laura Woods, TNT Sports host, stole the spotlight at the premiere of the new documentary series 'Six Nations: Full Contact' on Monday. Her choice of attire, an all-black ensemble paired with gold heels, was a standout amongst the attendees. Woods, who has been making waves in the sports hosting arena with her recent coverage of the Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League match, added a touch of glamour and shine to the event hosted at Frameless, London.
Unveiling 'Six Nations: Full Contact'
The event also saw the presence of renowned personalities like Christina Mahon, former England rugby captains Will Carling and Mike Tindall. The much-anticipated 'Six Nations: Full Contact' is a meticulous exploration of the 2022 Six Nations Championship, with a particular focus on Ireland's triumph to their 15th title, securing both a Grand Slam and Triple Crown.
Record-Breaking Rugby Championship
The documentary series is set to highlight the exceptional 91 tries scored throughout the tournament's 15 matches, setting a new record. The 'Six Nations: Full Contact' series offers an exclusive look into the gruelling and intense competition, bringing the fans closer to the action and the teams that participated.
Netflix's Commitment to Sports
Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, expressed the streaming giant's commitment to delivering quality sports narratives. With 'Six Nations: Full Contact', Netflix aims to give rugby fans a unique perspective of the competition and a closer look at the teams' journey. The documentary series is scheduled to be available to all Netflix subscribers from January 24 onwards.