Australia

Latrell Mitchell and Brielle Mercy Welcome Their First Son

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:38 pm EST
Latrell Mitchell and Brielle Mercy Welcome Their First Son

In a heartfelt announcement, Latrell Mitchell, the formidable fullback for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and his partner, Brielle Mercy, have joyously revealed the birth of their first son. This personal milestone was shared on Instagram, alongside an affectionate message that has since garnered considerable attention and warmth from fans and the National Rugby League (NRL) community alike.

A Growing Family

Mitchell and Mercy, who are already parents to two adorable daughters, Inala and Aleena, have yet to divulge the name of their newborn son. In the Instagram post, Mitchell affectionately referred to his son as ‘The Prince of Winmarra’, a tribute to his personal clothing line, Winmarra, which translates to ‘mountain people’.

Embraced by the NRL Community

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from the NRL community. Among the well-wishers were Mitchell’s teammates from the Rabbitohs, including star player Cody Walker and captain Cameron Murray, as well as NRL luminaries such as Brian To’o, Josh Mansour, and Andrew Fifita. The Rabbitohs’ official Instagram account also joined in the celebration of this joyous occasion.

Overcoming Challenges

In the backdrop of this personal milestone, Mitchell has had a challenging year professionally. The Rabbitohs’ season has been fraught with difficulties, and Mitchell also faced personal tragedy with the devastating loss of his cousin in a car accident. The wider NRL community, too, is grappling with challenges, including the deregistration of player Talatau Amone and uncertainties surrounding the career of Roosters’ star Joey Manu.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

