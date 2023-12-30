Latrell Mitchell and Brielle Mercy Welcome Their First Son

In a heartfelt announcement, Latrell Mitchell, the formidable fullback for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and his partner, Brielle Mercy, have joyously revealed the birth of their first son. This personal milestone was shared on Instagram, alongside an affectionate message that has since garnered considerable attention and warmth from fans and the National Rugby League (NRL) community alike.

A Growing Family

Mitchell and Mercy, who are already parents to two adorable daughters, Inala and Aleena, have yet to divulge the name of their newborn son. In the Instagram post, Mitchell affectionately referred to his son as ‘The Prince of Winmarra’, a tribute to his personal clothing line, Winmarra, which translates to ‘mountain people’.

Embraced by the NRL Community

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from the NRL community. Among the well-wishers were Mitchell’s teammates from the Rabbitohs, including star player Cody Walker and captain Cameron Murray, as well as NRL luminaries such as Brian To’o, Josh Mansour, and Andrew Fifita. The Rabbitohs’ official Instagram account also joined in the celebration of this joyous occasion.

Overcoming Challenges

In the backdrop of this personal milestone, Mitchell has had a challenging year professionally. The Rabbitohs’ season has been fraught with difficulties, and Mitchell also faced personal tragedy with the devastating loss of his cousin in a car accident. The wider NRL community, too, is grappling with challenges, including the deregistration of player Talatau Amone and uncertainties surrounding the career of Roosters’ star Joey Manu.