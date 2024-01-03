Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences’ Leaders Emerge

In the latest update of the American Hockey League (AHL)’s standings, teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences continue their fierce competition for the top spots. The outcomes of the recent games and the scheduled matches in the coming week are set to shape the final season rankings in the divisions, determining which teams will advance to the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Standings

Within the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, Hershey Bears command the leaderboard with a solid 54 points. The Providence Bruins follow at a distance with 38 points, trailed closely by Hartford Wolf Pack with 37. Charlotte Checkers, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Bridgeport Islanders are still in the race, striving to improve their current standings.

In the North Division, Cleveland Monsters take the top spot with 43 points. Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators, and Rochester Americans are not too far behind, with Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket, and Utica Comets trailing in the division’s rankings.

Western Conference Standings

The Central Division of the Western Conference sees Texas Stars at the helm with 39 points. Milwaukee Admirals, Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, and Chicago Wolves follow, each vying for a chance to climb up the standings.

In the Pacific Division, Calgary Flames claim the lead with 41 points. Tucson Roadrunners, Abbotsford Canucks, Ontario Reign, Henderson Silver Knights, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, and San Diego Gulls follow in the division’s rankings.

Recent Game Outcomes and Upcoming Matches

Recent games have seen Coachella Valley Firebirds triumph over Calgary Flames in a decisive 6-1 victory, while Chicago Wolves narrowly defeated Texas Stars in a 3-2 game. The upcoming week features matches including Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, Charlotte Checkers at Hershey Bears, and Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, promising to shake up the current rankings.

Denis Gurianov of Milwaukee Admirals, Georgii Merkulov of Providence Bruins, Brandt Clarke of Ontario Reign, and Clay Stevenson of Hershey Bears have been recognized for their exceptional performances in December. Their contributions have proven vital in influencing their respective teams’ standings in the league.