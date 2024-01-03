en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences’ Leaders Emerge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences’ Leaders Emerge

In the latest update of the American Hockey League (AHL)’s standings, teams across the Eastern and Western Conferences continue their fierce competition for the top spots. The outcomes of the recent games and the scheduled matches in the coming week are set to shape the final season rankings in the divisions, determining which teams will advance to the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Standings

Within the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, Hershey Bears command the leaderboard with a solid 54 points. The Providence Bruins follow at a distance with 38 points, trailed closely by Hartford Wolf Pack with 37. Charlotte Checkers, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Bridgeport Islanders are still in the race, striving to improve their current standings.

In the North Division, Cleveland Monsters take the top spot with 43 points. Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators, and Rochester Americans are not too far behind, with Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket, and Utica Comets trailing in the division’s rankings.

Western Conference Standings

The Central Division of the Western Conference sees Texas Stars at the helm with 39 points. Milwaukee Admirals, Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, and Chicago Wolves follow, each vying for a chance to climb up the standings.

In the Pacific Division, Calgary Flames claim the lead with 41 points. Tucson Roadrunners, Abbotsford Canucks, Ontario Reign, Henderson Silver Knights, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, and San Diego Gulls follow in the division’s rankings.

Recent Game Outcomes and Upcoming Matches

Recent games have seen Coachella Valley Firebirds triumph over Calgary Flames in a decisive 6-1 victory, while Chicago Wolves narrowly defeated Texas Stars in a 3-2 game. The upcoming week features matches including Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies, Charlotte Checkers at Hershey Bears, and Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, promising to shake up the current rankings.

Denis Gurianov of Milwaukee Admirals, Georgii Merkulov of Providence Bruins, Brandt Clarke of Ontario Reign, and Clay Stevenson of Hershey Bears have been recognized for their exceptional performances in December. Their contributions have proven vital in influencing their respective teams’ standings in the league.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores

By Salman Khan

High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials

By Salman Khan

Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances

By Salman Khan

Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game ...
@Sports · 3 mins
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game ...
heart comment 0
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes

By Salman Khan

High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior

By Salman Khan

Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls’ Basketball Games

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago

By Salman Khan

Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
1 min
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
2 mins
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
2 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
2 mins
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app