Latest SCBCA Rankings Unveil Top High School Basketball Teams in South Carolina

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) has rolled out its most recent rankings for high school basketball teams across various classifications in South Carolina. In an exciting shakeup of the list, numerous Tri-county teams have been given the opportunity to ascend the ladder, spotlighting the burgeoning talent in the region.

5A Boys and Girls Rankings

On the boys' side in the 5A category, Lexington holds the pole position, with Summerville, St. James, Dorman, and Byrnes completing the top five. The second half of the top ten is constituted by T.L. Hanna, Ft. Mill, Berkley, Blythewood, and West Ashley. On the girls' circuit in the same classification, Sumter reigns supreme, trailed by Mauldin, Fort Mill, JL Mann, and Rock Hill in the top five. Dutch Fork, Summerville, Carolina Forest, Gaffney, and Byrnes fill out the rest of the top ten.

4A Boys and Girls Rankings

In the 4A Boys division, Ridge View, Greer, Westwood, Catawba Ridge, and Wilson make up the leading five, while Lancaster, AC Flora, North Augusta, Riverside, and Indian Land round out the top ten. In the girls' equivalent, South Pointe takes the lead, shadowed by Greenwood, Pickens, North Augusta, and Bluffton. Westside, AC Flora, James Island, Aiken, and Westwood/Hartsville complete the top ten.

3A Boys and Girls Rankings

The 3A Boys rankings are topped by Crestwood, while Darlington, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Powdersville, and Wren follow in hot pursuit. Daniel, Seneca, Manning, Dillon, and Loris complete the top ten. In the 3A Girls' category, Camden clinches the top spot, with Wren, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Blue Ridge, and Fountain Inn coming next, and West-Oak, Darlington, Dillon, Clinton, and Lower-Richland wrapping up the top ten.

2A and 1A Rankings

In 2A Boys, Gray Collegiate takes the lead, followed by Oceanside Collegiate, Hampton County, Andrew Jackson, and Marion. The remaining positions in the top ten are held by Landrum, Strom Thurmond, Mullins, Woodland, and Bishop England/Greer Middle College. On the girls' side in the same classification, Bishop England leads, followed by Silver Bluff, Andrew Jackson, Gray Collegiate, and Lee Central. The rest of the top ten includes Oceanside Collegiate, Landrum, Blacksburg, Keenan, and Chesterfield.

In the 1A Boys category, St. Joseph's holds the top spot, trailed by Lewisville, Denmark-Olar, McCormick, and Bridges Prep. North, Christ Church, Dixie, Bethune Bowman, and Southside Christian are ranked sixth to tenth. For the 1A Girls, Military Magnet leads, followed by Denmark-Olar, Carvers Bay, Lake View, and High Point. East Clarendon, Allendale-Fairfax, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, and Cross make up the rest of the top ten.

These latest rankings offer a window into the evolving high school basketball landscape in South Carolina, highlighting the hard work, dedication, and rising talent in the state's schools. As the season unfolds, these rankings will be crucial in determining the teams to watch and the players who are set to make their mark.