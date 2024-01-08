en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball

In the latest release of rankings for Ohio girls high school basketball, the top ten teams across four divisions have been showcased, based on their performance in terms of records and accrued points. The rankings reflect the intense competition and the impressive records and points accrued by several teams in the Ohio high school basketball landscape.

Division I: Pickerington Central Leads

Pickerington Central takes the lead in Division I with a 10-1 record and 97 points, followed by Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy. Notably, Cincinnati’s Mount Notre Dame and Princeton also feature in the top five. The sixth and seventh positions are held by Strongsville and Rocky River Magnificat, respectively. Completing the top ten are Akron Hoban, Uniontown Lake, and Lyndhurst Brush.

Division II Dominated by Cincinnati Purcell Marian

In Division II, Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominates with a perfect 13-0 record. Akron SVSM and Proctorville Fairland trail closely, with Thornville Sheridan and Circleville rounding out the top five. Sharing the sixth spot are Copley and Gates Mills Gilmour, with Marietta, Chillicothe Unioto, and Granville also included in the top ten.

Casstown Miami East Tops Division III

Leading the pack in Division III is Casstown Miami East, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf and Kettering Alter. Castalia Margaretta and Portsmouth hold the fourth and fifth spots, while Apple Creek Waynedale and Cincinnati Country Day are not far behind. Columbus Africentric, Warrensville Heights, and Waynesville also feature among the top ten teams.

Fort Loramie Heads Division IV

Lastly, Division IV is headed by Fort Loramie. Berlin Hiland and Convoy Crestview take second and third places. Loudonville, Newark Catholic, and Maria Stein Marion Local are also in the running, with New Madison Tri-Village, Waterford, Lakeside Danbury, and Richmond Heights making up the remaining spots in the list.

These rankings provide a snapshot of the competitive nature and high standards of Ohio girls high school basketball, giving an insight into the teams to watch in the upcoming matches.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
39 seconds ago
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
The rugby world is in mourning following the recent passing of JPR Williams, a former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back. Williams, who died at 74, was an integral figure in Welsh and Lions rugby, marking an unforgettable era with his daring and impactful contributions to the sport. Williams’ Legacy and Achievements Over his
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
10 mins ago
Michigan Wolverines' Storied Fight Song 'The Victors' Resounds at National Championship
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
12 mins ago
Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
2 mins ago
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
2 mins ago
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
4 mins ago
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Latest Headlines
World News
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
39 seconds
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
41 seconds
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
2 mins
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
2 mins
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
2 mins
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
4 mins
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
4 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
5 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
6 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app