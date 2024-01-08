Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball

In the latest release of rankings for Ohio girls high school basketball, the top ten teams across four divisions have been showcased, based on their performance in terms of records and accrued points. The rankings reflect the intense competition and the impressive records and points accrued by several teams in the Ohio high school basketball landscape.

Division I: Pickerington Central Leads

Pickerington Central takes the lead in Division I with a 10-1 record and 97 points, followed by Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy. Notably, Cincinnati’s Mount Notre Dame and Princeton also feature in the top five. The sixth and seventh positions are held by Strongsville and Rocky River Magnificat, respectively. Completing the top ten are Akron Hoban, Uniontown Lake, and Lyndhurst Brush.

Division II Dominated by Cincinnati Purcell Marian

In Division II, Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominates with a perfect 13-0 record. Akron SVSM and Proctorville Fairland trail closely, with Thornville Sheridan and Circleville rounding out the top five. Sharing the sixth spot are Copley and Gates Mills Gilmour, with Marietta, Chillicothe Unioto, and Granville also included in the top ten.

Casstown Miami East Tops Division III

Leading the pack in Division III is Casstown Miami East, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf and Kettering Alter. Castalia Margaretta and Portsmouth hold the fourth and fifth spots, while Apple Creek Waynedale and Cincinnati Country Day are not far behind. Columbus Africentric, Warrensville Heights, and Waynesville also feature among the top ten teams.

Fort Loramie Heads Division IV

Lastly, Division IV is headed by Fort Loramie. Berlin Hiland and Convoy Crestview take second and third places. Loudonville, Newark Catholic, and Maria Stein Marion Local are also in the running, with New Madison Tri-Village, Waterford, Lakeside Danbury, and Richmond Heights making up the remaining spots in the list.

These rankings provide a snapshot of the competitive nature and high standards of Ohio girls high school basketball, giving an insight into the teams to watch in the upcoming matches.