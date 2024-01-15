en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro’s Coaching Decisions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro’s Coaching Decisions

In the world of football, risk-taking is often the difference between a triumphant win and a crushing defeat. Jose Peseiro, the coach of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, understands this all too well, as evidenced by his last-minute substitution in the crucial match against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. A decision that saw Paul Onuachu, a player who had just arrived in Abidjan on the day of the match, replacing Alex Iwobi in the 90th minute.

Onuachu, called upon as a replacement for injured Real Sociedad forward Sadiq Umar, had no prior training sessions with the team. The player, unfamiliar with the team’s dynamics and unacclimated to the environment, was ushered into the nerve-wracking final moments of the game. The gamble was a high-stakes one, as the Super Eagles were struggling to secure a win, locked in a 1-1 stalemate with Equatorial Guinea.

An Acknowledged Gamble

In a post-match press interaction, Peseiro openly acknowledged the risk he took. He admitted that introducing Onuachu was a hopeful gamble, a last-minute bid to tip the scales in Nigeria’s favor. Despite the odds, Onuachu showcased commendable skill during his brief appearance, demonstrating the potential to be a game-changer in the future.

The spotlight is now on Onuachu, with fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating his increased participation in future matches. Yet, Peseiro has remained non-committal about whether Onuachu will become a regular starter. This uncertainty underscores the complex and challenging decisions faced by the Super Eagles coach in managing his squad during international fixtures. As the world watches, only time will reveal if Peseiro’s gamble with Onuachu will pay off, or if it will serve as a cautionary tale in future games.

0
Nigeria Sports
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
18 mins ago
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his aspiration to be remembered for his administration’s performance, particularly in addressing governance issues and advancing state development. This sentiment was shared during a Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service held in honor of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
1 hour ago
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
1 hour ago
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
44 mins ago
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
1 hour ago
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Plateau Governor Mutfwang Commits Ongoing Support to Armed Forces
1 hour ago
Plateau Governor Mutfwang Commits Ongoing Support to Armed Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges
32 seconds
ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
57 seconds
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
2 mins
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
6 mins
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
7 mins
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
7 mins
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
8 mins
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
10 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
26 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
49 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
53 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app