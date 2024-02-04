Last-minute Equalizer from Hobinger secures Draw for Liverpool in Women's Super League

In a nail-biting encounter in the Women's Super League, Liverpool and Tottenham couldn't be separated, ending in a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park. The match witnessed a critical late equalizer from Liverpool's Marie Hobinger in stoppage time, preventing a third loss in a row for the team and preserving their league standings.

Slow Start, Dramatic Finish

The first half of the match was characterized by a scarcity of opportunities from both sides. Liverpool's Ceri Holland and Tottenham's Beth England both failed to convert promising chances into goals. The deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute by Tottenham's Celin Bizet whose looping strike put the Spurs ahead, seemingly paving the way for their sixth league victory of the season.

Missed Opportunities

Tottenham could have sealed the match, had it not been for missed chances from Amanda Nilden and Wang Shuang. Nilden saw her one-on-one shot hit the post, while Shuang fired straight at Liverpool goalkeeper Rachel Laws, missing a golden opportunity to secure the win.

Stoppage Time Equalizer

However, Liverpool's determination bore fruit when Hobinger's late goal in the 91st minute leveled the score. Her low shot into the bottom corner capitalized on Tottenham's wastefulness, ensuring that the points were shared. Despite the draw, the two sides remain level on 19 points, with Liverpool sitting fifth and Spurs at sixth place in the league.