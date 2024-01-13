en English
Canada

Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women’s Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
In the pulsating world of field hockey, the stakes have never been higher. The Canadian women’s field hockey team is set to make its mark in the last-chance world qualifiers taking place in Valencia, Spain. This critical juncture forms the final gateway for securing a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. With their eyes set on the prize, the Canadian women are ready to battle against top contenders such as Great Britain and Spain.

The Path to Paris

The Canadian team, under the guidance of coach Danny Kerry, find themselves in this high-pressure situation after finishing fourth in the 2023 Santiago Pan Am Games. The team, featuring players like Kathleen Leahy, Anna Mollenhauer, and Sara Goodman, is hopeful to return to the Olympics for the first time since 1992. The last-chance qualifier’s format includes a cross-over round and a medal round, with the top three out of four teams advancing to the Olympics.

Players on the Pitch

The athletes are not only playing for their country but are also on the brink of achieving individual milestones. With a strong youth presence, half of the team is under the age of 25, showcasing the future of Canadian field hockey. The team also has the added motivation of redemption, as they face familiar adversaries from the 2019 Olympic qualifying event. In the pursuit of their Olympic dream, the athletes are ready to demonstrate their skills, determination, and resilience.

Behind the Scenes

The journey towards the Olympic Games is not only about the players on the pitch but also about the support system off it. Coach Danny Kerry, having previously led the Great Britain women’s team to bronze in the 2012 London Olympics and gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Canadian side. Moreover, Field Hockey Canada has partnered with the Indian Maharadja as the official apparel provider, underscoring the importance of sponsorship in supporting the athletes’ Olympic quest.

The Canadian men’s field hockey team, too, is preparing for their last-chance qualifier in Muscat, Oman, with the same goal – securing a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics. As the countdown to the games ticks on, the excitement and anticipation continue to build. The upcoming qualifiers will set the stage for a thrilling showdown in Paris, with the finest hockey nations vying for glory.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

