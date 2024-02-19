Las Vegas Strip Braces for Change: Casino Royale and Tropicana to Be Replaced by Mega-Resort and Athletics Stadium

On the iconic Las Vegas Strip, a place renowned for its dazzling lights and high stakes, the wheels of change are turning once more. The Casino Royale and the venerable Tropicana are slated for demolition to make way for ambitious new developments, including a towering 699-foot-tall resort casino and possibly a new stadium for the Oakland Athletics. This marks a significant shift in the Strip's landscape, reminiscent of the implosions that characterized Las Vegas in the 1990s and 2000s, but with a modern twist that reflects the current high cost of land and the city's evolving entertainment and sports aspirations.

A New Era for the Strip

The demolition of the Casino Royale, along with its 152-room Best Western hotel, heralds the arrival of a mega-resort that promises to reshape the skyline of the Strip. With final approval from Clark County pending, this project aligns with the trend of constructing mega-resorts by major operators such as Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts. Meanwhile, the Tropicana, the second-oldest casino on the Strip, faces its final curtain in April. In its place, discussions are underway for a stadium that could become the new home of the Oakland Athletics, signaling a potential shift in the sports landscape as well.

The Uncertainty of Change

However, the excitement surrounding these developments is tinged with uncertainty. The Athletics' move to Las Vegas by the 2028 season remains a question mark, clouded by unresolved plans and funding. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has voiced skepticism, suggesting the Athletics might be using the potential move as leverage to secure a better deal for a waterfront stadium in Oakland. Despite such doubts, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed confidence in the A's relocation and the construction of their new home in Las Vegas.

Reflections on the Past and Future

Since the implosion of the Riviera in 2016, which made room for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, there hasn't been a significant demolition on the Strip. The forthcoming changes not only mark a return to the dramatic transformations that have historically defined Las Vegas but also signal a new chapter in the city's storied relationship with entertainment and sports. As the Strip prepares to say goodbye to the Casino Royale and the Tropicana, the anticipation of what's to come reflects the ever-evolving nature of this vibrant city.

In the end, the Las Vegas Strip stands on the brink of a new era, poised between the legacy of its storied past and the promise of a dazzling future. The impending demolitions of the Casino Royale and the Tropicana are not just the end of an era but the beginning of another ambitious chapter in the city's history. As Las Vegas continues to evolve, it remains a symbol of transformation, resilience, and the endless pursuit of progress.