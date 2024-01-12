Las Vegas Raiders’ Search for New General Manager Intensifies

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the thick of selecting a new General Manager (GM), making it a top priority. The process has seen several potential candidates being lined up for interviews. Among them are the highly experienced Ed Dodds, the Indianapolis Colts assistant GM, and Terrance Gray, the Buffalo Bills director of player personnel. Both heavyweights are scheduled for interviews on Friday.

Interim GM Champ Kelly in the Race

The Raiders have an insider in the race for the coveted role, their interim GM, Champ Kelly. Kelly, who is deemed a strong contender, is up for a formal interview on Saturday. His performance in the interim role might give him an edge in the selection process. However, the final decision lies in the hands of the organization’s leadership.

Previous Hiring Strategy

The Raiders’ hiring strategy last year saw them opt for a package deal. They hired Dave Ziegler as GM and Josh McDaniels as their head coach. This move likely sidelined Ed Dodds’ potential selection for the GM role at the time. Whether this strategy will be replicated this year is yet to be seen.

Other Potential Candidates

Additional candidates thrown into the mix include Denver Broncos’ executive director of football operations, Kelly Kleine Van Calligan, who has already had her interview. The Raiders have also expressed interest in other potential candidates, from whom they have requested interviews. However, they are yet to set up any interviews for a head coach. This contrasts their previous approach, indicating a shift in their hiring strategy.