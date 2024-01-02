en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Las Vegas Raiders Miss Playoffs: Key Challenges and Potential Solutions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Las Vegas Raiders Miss Playoffs: Key Challenges and Potential Solutions

The Las Vegas Raiders’ journey to the 2023 playoffs concluded prematurely, despite a notably improved performance during the season’s latter stages. Head Coach Antonio Pierce, lauded for steering the team towards a positive trajectory, now faces the task of addressing critical challenges during the offseason.

Raiders’ Challenges and the PFF’s Solution

The interior defensive line remains a crucial area for improvement. While the Raiders’ edge rushers demonstrated strong performances, the defensive tackles failed to match their contribution. Pro Football Focus (PFF), a leading voice in the football analysis sphere, potentially holds the key to the Raiders’ dilemma. PFF recommends the Raiders consider drafting Jer’zhan Newton, a formidable defensive tackle from the University of Illinois, in the upcoming offseason.

2024 Draft Class: A Silver Lining for the Raiders?

According to PFF, the 2024 draft class is rather lean on defensive tackle talent. However, Newton shines through as a beacon, earmarked as a top-15 pick capable of immediate contribution as a starter. The Raiders’ other concerns include the quarterback and cornerback positions, but Newton’s acquisition could provide a strategic bolstering of their defensive line, propelling their continued ascent towards success.

Raiders’ Offensive Struggles

On another front, the Raiders have struggled offensively in their last two games, but have a golden opportunity to stage a robust performance in their season finale against the Denver Broncos, ranked 30th in total defense and 26th in scoring defense. The Raiders’ gameplan must include targeting playmakers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, while keeping an eye on Denver’s athletic linebackers and ensuring running back Zamir White maintains his momentum.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion

By Salman Khan

Ipswich Town Holds Strong Amidst Challenges: A Look into Their Struggles and Hope

By Salman Khan

Rising From Stuttgart's Youth Team: The Journey of Kimmich, Gnabry, and Werner

By Salman Khan

Mohamed Salah's Halftime Boot Change Sparks Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Tayvion Robinson to Showcase Skills at the 2024 Hula Bowl ...
@Football · 15 mins
Tayvion Robinson to Showcase Skills at the 2024 Hula Bowl ...
heart comment 0
Liverpool’s Premier League Resurgence: A Tale of World-Class Players

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Premier League Resurgence: A Tale of World-Class Players
Premier League Team Grapples with Defeats and Injuries: Transfer Window Looms as Crucial

By Salman Khan

Premier League Team Grapples with Defeats and Injuries: Transfer Window Looms as Crucial
Mohamed Elneny’s Potential Transfer to Turkish Clubs Stirs Excitement

By Salman Khan

Mohamed Elneny's Potential Transfer to Turkish Clubs Stirs Excitement
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football

By Salman Khan

Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
51 seconds
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
6 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
6 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
6 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
6 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
6 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
7 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
7 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
8 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
14 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
23 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app