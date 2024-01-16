Las Vegas Raiders Eye 2024 Season: Player Contracts, Draft Prospects, and Coaching Decisions

In a whirlwind of anticipation and conjecture, the Las Vegas Raiders are setting their sights on the 2024 NFL season. High on their agenda is the health and future of key player Maxx Crosby, who is scheduled for thumb and knee surgery tomorrow, a move stirring discussions among the team's ardent followers. The chatter isn't just about Crosby's physical well-being but also his emotional stance, especially regarding his recent demands.

Maxx Crosby's Future and Potential Team Additions

Rumors suggest that if the Raiders secure Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly, Crosby's demands could be placated. Meanwhile, Jack Jones is confirmed to be under his rookie contract with the Raiders for the next two seasons, a decision that proves advantageous for the team's salary cap.

The Quarterback Conundrum

However, the team is expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo due to cap considerations. Kirk Cousins has been touted as a possible replacement, but the franchise is also casting its eye on rookie Aidan O'Connell as a potential quarterback for the future. This introduces a layer of speculation around whether the Raiders will trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a new quarterback. With a deep QB draft class anticipated, it's a possibility, but the focus might also shift to bolstering the offensive line.

The Coaching Carousel

As the team's coaching decisions continue to make headlines, the consensus anticipates the hiring of Antonio Pierce. This move would resonate with the franchise's history of success with homegrown coaches. As the team moves forward, the NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for February 27 to March 4, 2024, in Indianapolis, and the NFL Draft, slated for April 25-27, 2024, in Detroit, will be crucial junctures. With the Raiders holding the No. 13 overall pick, the possibilities are endless.