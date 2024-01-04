Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions

In the wake of their elimination from playoff contention, the Las Vegas Raiders are grappling with consequential decisions about their coaching and quarterback positions. The future of interim coach Antonio Pierce, who took over midseason after the firing of Josh McDaniels, remains uncertain, as does the status of rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Antonio Pierce’s Future as Head Coach

Pierce, who steered the Raiders to a balanced 4-4 record after a shaky 3-5 start, has found support within the team. Wide receiver Davante Adams has publicly endorsed Pierce for the head coaching position, echoing sentiments prevalent in the locker room. However, owner Mark Davis is still deliberating on whether to remove the interim tag from Pierce’s title.

Aidan O’Connell’s Mixed Season

O’Connell, a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue, has had a rather uneven season at the helm of the Raiders’ offense. The rookie quarterback’s performance has oscillated between highs—a record-breaking outing against the Chargers—and lows, such as the shutout at the hands of the Vikings. In his last four games, O’Connell managed two wins and two losses, displaying a marked improvement in reducing turnovers.

Upcoming Draft and Management Changes

As the Raiders look to the upcoming draft, which boasts a deep quarterback class, they must factor in potential changes in management. The future of interim general manager Champ Kelly is also unclear. The team’s decisions will be heavily influenced by the choice of head coach and the availability of certain quarterbacks in the draft or via trades.

Final Game of the Season

O’Connell is currently preparing for his final game of the season against the Denver Broncos. This game could potentially be his last start for the Raiders. As he primes himself for this crucial outing, the young quarterback aims to end the season on a positive note, potentially solidifying his place for the 2024 season.