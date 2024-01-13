Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show

Larsa Pippen, a prominent reality TV star, and Marcus Jordan, former professional basketball player, have candidly discussed their intimate life on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’. In a revealing conversation, Pippen stated that she and Jordan engage in sexual activities approximately five times a night. Jordan, the son of the basketball legend Michael Jordan, confirmed the frequency, highlighting his competitive nature.

Open Discussion on Live Television

In an era where celebrities often guard their private lives, Pippen and Jordan’s candid discussion about their sex life on live television comes as a surprise. Pippen, exuding confidence and assurance, was open about her favorite sexual positions, her OnlyFans account, and most notably, her relationship with Marcus Jordan. The 49-year-old reality TV personality expressed her profound love and appreciation for her 33-year-old partner.

Dating Rumors and Engagement Speculation

Pippen and Jordan first sparked dating rumors in September 2022. They confirmed their relationship in January 2023, amidst rising speculation about their engagement. While they have not confirmed any plans for marriage yet, their open discussion about their relationship on national television indicates a strong bond and comfort level between them.

Family Ties and Approval

Jordan also shed light on his family’s initial reaction to his relationship with Pippen. He revealed that while the news was initially shocking to his family, they eventually embraced her during the holiday season. Pippen, a mother of four from her previous marriage with NBA star Scottie Pippen, seems to have found acceptance and happiness in her relationship with Marcus Jordan. Their candid conversation on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ adds a new chapter to the ongoing narrative of their relationship.