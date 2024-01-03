en English
Sports

Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football

South-Doyle High School has heralded a new era in its football legacy with the appointment of Larry Headrick, fondly known as ‘L.A.,’ as the program’s 6th head coach. Headrick, stepping into this role for the 2024 season, takes the reins after the resignation of his predecessor, Paul Shelton, on December 19. Shelton’s two-season tenure was marked by back-to-back 2-8 seasons, and the team’s failure to make it to the Class 4A postseason.

A New Chapter for South-Doyle

Headrick’s appointment symbolizes a fresh start for the South-Doyle High School football team. With his extensive coaching experience, the school hopes to revitalize the football program and break the cycle of underperformance. With a strong focus on defense, Headrick’s coaching style could be the game-changer that South-Doyle needs to regain its competitive edge.

From Fulton to South-Doyle

Prior to joining South-Doyle, Headrick had a significant tenure as the defensive coordinator at Fulton High School and as an assistant coach since 2017. His coaching journey also includes stints as a defensive coordinator at The King’s Academy and as an assistant coach at Central and Catholic High Schools. However, Fulton’s most recent season in 2023 was a tough one, concluding with a 2-9 record and a 48-14 loss to Greeneville in the Class 4A first-round.

Looking Forward

As South-Doyle prepares for the 2024 season under new leadership, optimism abounds. With Headrick at the helm, the school hopes to usher in a period of revitalization and success. His appointment is more than just a change in coaching personnel—it’s a commitment to turning the page, to fostering growth, and to building a brighter future for South-Doyle football.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

