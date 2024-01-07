en English
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
The historic Larkhall YMCA Harriers Christmas Novelty Handicap Race, a pivot in their Road Race Championships series, unfurled its charm on December 17, bolstering its enduring legacy that dates back to 1933. The race, which has witnessed several modifications to its original route due to the construction of the M74 motorway, continues to present a formidable 2.25-mile hilly course within the heart of Larkhall.

A Convocation of Athletic Spirits

Both adult and junior athletes graced the event, running distinctive races and contributing to the race’s longstanding tradition. The event saw widespread participation, with numerous runners from various age groups flexing their athletic prowess on the demanding course.

Victors of the Day

The senior races saw Dean Hill and Julie Hill crowned as the fastest senior male and female respectively. Dean Hill clocked an impressive time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds, while Julie Hill finished her race with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds. The senior handicap race was claimed by Willie Thomson with a noteworthy time of 14 minutes and 14 seconds.

In the junior category, Aaron Scott and Lacie McNulty emerged as the fastest boy and girl respectively. Scott completed his race in a swift 5 minutes and 38 seconds, while McNulty marked her win with a time of 6 minutes and 19 seconds.

A Tradition Upheld

The Christmas Novelty Handicap Race, despite its evolution over the years, continues to be a cherished event in the Larkhall YMCA Harriers’ calendar. This year’s race, with its impressive turnout and spirited performances, successfully upheld the tradition, adding another chapter to its rich history.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

