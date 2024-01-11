en English
Education

Large-Scale Fights Break Out at Minneapolis School Basketball Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Large-Scale Fights Break Out at Minneapolis School Basketball Games

In a worrying series of events, two Minneapolis schools have been drawn into the spotlight due to large-scale fights breaking out at their basketball games. Sullivan STEAM Middle School and Minneapolis North High School became the scenes of altercations that have ignited concerns over safety during athletic events.

Sullivan STEAM School: A Battle Erupts on the Streets

On Wednesday, Sullivan STEAM Middle School witnessed an alarming situation as a fight that began after a middle-school basketball game escalated and spilled onto the streets. The conflict involved a staggering 200 people, a mix of children and adults. Despite the scale of the altercation, no injuries or arrests were reported. The cause of the fight remains unclear and is under investigation.

Minneapolis North High School: Game Suspended Amidst Brawl

Just a day prior, Minneapolis North High School was hit by a similar incident. During a girls basketball game, a brawl broke out among the players. The situation grew worse as fans joined in, resulting in the game’s suspension. Around a hundred people were reportedly involved, but no injuries or arrests were reported. The Minnesota State High School League is presently investigating the incident.

Addressing the Issue: Schools and District Leadership Respond

The Minneapolis School District credits its existing security plan for preventing injuries in both instances. However, these incidents underscore the challenges faced by schools in maintaining a safe environment during athletic events. The district is actively working towards reconciling the communities affected by the violence. Both schools are collaborating with district leadership to address the incidents and are expected to take disciplinary actions in line with district policies.

Education Safety Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

