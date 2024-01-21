Laramie High School Swimming Team Clinches Victories Against Campbell County and Thunder Basin

The high school boys swimming and diving team from Laramie, popularly known as the Plainsmen, clinched a decisive victory against Campbell County and Thunder Basin on January 21. Taking place at the LHS Natatorium, the meet saw the Plainsmen exhibiting a stellar performance, conquering seven out of twelve events against Campbell County, and translating their prowess into a 107-70 triumph.

Kody Mathill: A Force to Reckon With

Kody Mathill emerged as a standout athlete of the meet, bagging individual wins in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. His victories featured a 200 free time of 1:50.61 and a 100 free time of 49.51. Mathill's prowess did not stop at solo events; he also contributed to a winning 200 free relay team, joining forces with Tanner Lam, Aiden Stakes, and Kelan Stakes. The quartet clocked in an impressive 1:33.98.

Consistent Performances and Surprises

Max Griffiths continued to dominate the 1-meter diving category, scoring a commendable 203.20 for the second consecutive day. Kelan Stakes also made his mark, securing the top finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.74. Despite these successes, Campbell County managed to outshine LHS in five events, including the 200 medley relay and the 200 individual medley.

The Plainsmen Against the Thunder Basin

When pitted against Thunder Basin, Laramie exhibited tenacity, winning three prominent events and leading to a 99-41 victory. Tristen Stakes triumphed in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:58.57, while Mathill added another feather to his cap by securing a win in the 50 free at 22.92. The Plainsmen also reigned supreme in the 200 medley relay, with a team comprising Mathill, Kelan Stakes, Aiden Stakes, and Braden Rasmussen, finishing in a commendable 1:53.81.

Following these victories, the team is poised to compete on the first day of the Laramie Invite, set to transpire on January 26 at the same venue. These recent wins have not only bolstered their confidence but also set the stage for more thrilling performances in the future.