Cricket

Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
In a startling revelation that has shaken the foundations of Sri Lankan cricket, former cricketer Charith Senanayake has brought forth serious allegations against the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Senanayake, who has been closely associated with the cricket fraternity in the country, has pointed fingers at the team owners of the LPL, alleging them of having connections with the illegal betting industry and even to the tragic Mumbai bombings that took place in 2008.

Allegations and Accusations

According to Senanayake, these allegations are not baseless and have substantial proof to back them. He has urged the Sports Ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. Further, he has claimed that individuals, who have strong connections with the underworld and were indirectly involved with the 2008 Mumbai bombings, own half of the teams in the LPL. This shocking disclosure has created an uproar in the Sri Lankan cricket community and raised questions about the integrity of the game.

Unsanctioned Domestic Cricket

The LPL, which is Sri Lanka’s foremost domestic cricket tournament, has not received the official green light from the country’s Sports Ministry. This has led to concerns about the legality of the league and the involvement of unsanctioned elements in its functioning. The former Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, has validated these concerns and stated that the LPL was conducted unlawfully without the explicit approval of the Sports Ministry.

Corruption in Cricket Administration

Senanayake, who is also a member of the Colombo Cricket Club (CCC), has not shied away from criticizing the CCC for its lack of democratic process. He has accused the CCC of failing to hold elections for over 15 years, effectively running a ‘dictatorship’ with the apparent endorsement of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). This, according to him, is a clear indication of widespread corruption in the country’s cricket administration. Ranasinghe has supported these allegations and has urged the government to scrutinize the assets of cricket officials, suspecting they were amassed through dubious means.

These claims have surfaced at an important juncture when the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Allardice, is in Sri Lanka to discuss the potential lifting of a ban on SLC. The allegations put forward by Senanayake and Ranasinghe could potentially impact the outcome of these discussions, thus affecting the future of Sri Lankan cricket.

Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

