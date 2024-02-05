Langlauf Ski Race Triumphs Over Weather Challenges: A Celebration of Resilience

Against the backdrop of misty skies and freezing temperatures, the annual Langlauf Ski Race at Mount Spokane State Park took place, welcoming 154 participants and a surprise guest - a moose - along the course. The race, known for its resilience in the face of weather challenges, was marked by fluctuating temperatures and a fresh layer of three inches of snow that complicated trail grooming and ski waxing.

Repeat Victories and New Legacies

Emerging victorious for the second consecutive year, Sergey Avdyushkin of Spokane completed the 10-kilometer course in a swift 32:28, affirming his prowess in the men's category. The women's race saw former Olympian Rebecca Dussault of Sagle, Idaho, crossing the finish line with a time of 38:27, etching her name as the top female finisher.

Despite initial signs of low registration, the event witnessed a surge of late entries, amplifying participation. However, the absence of some racers due to a junior qualifier event held on the same weekend was noticeable.

Withstanding the Weather

As the event unfolded, the weather posed its challenges. The three inches of fresh snow turned into a snowfall later, adding an extra layer of complexity to the race. Yet, the event proceeded smoothly, reflecting the resilience and determination of the ski community.

'Woodies and Woolies' Tradition Continues

One of the unique aspects of the Langlauf race is the 'woodies and woolies' tradition, where participants race on wooden skis clad in wool clothing. This year was no different, with racers embracing the tradition wholeheartedly.

As the race concluded, prizes were distributed, not only to the racers but also the volunteers, in recognition of their efforts. Among the rewards were a complete ski set and accommodations in Methow Valley, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Marking its 43rd edition, the Langlauf race once again proved to be a thrilling winter celebration, uniting the ski community and challenging them to conquer the slopes, come rain, shine, or snowfall.