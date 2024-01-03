en English
Local News

Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories

Illinois State University’s campus will experience lane closures on College Avenue under the pedestrian bridge this Thursday due to construction work. The project involves the installation of rock beneath the bridge, with the eastward-running southern lane being the first to be closed, followed by the westward-running northern lane. The construction is slated to be completed by Thursday afternoon, with Eric Murphy being the point of contact for any inquiries related to the lane closures.

Installation Project Details

The university’s pedestrian bridge is undergoing a significant enhancement with the installation of rock beneath it. The construction project, planned in two phases, will begin with the closure of the southern lane that runs eastward, followed by the northern lane that directs westward. The construction is expected to cause minor disruption to the usual traffic flow, and commuters are advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Normal Community Boys’ Victory

In a separate event, the Normal Community boys’ team has emerged as champions in the large school division at The 2023 State Farm Holiday Classic. The team managed to secure victory against Morton in the championship game, reinforcing their status as a formidable force in the region. Despite their defeat, Morton demonstrated their potential as a strong contender in the Class 3A regional competition.

Other Tournament Winners

Other notable victories in the tournament include El Paso-Gridley and Princeville, both of whom won titles at the State Farm Holiday Classic and the 95th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament respectively. The 49th annual Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament hosted by York High School in Elmhurst was won by The Redbirds, with a significant contribution from Iowa recruit Cooper Koch, who managed to secure a 72-71 overtime victory for Metamora with a late 3-pointer in the championship game.

Local residents looking for updates on these and other news can subscribe to the Daily Headlines newsletter.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

