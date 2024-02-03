Landstown Eagles Triumph: Coach Dwight Robinson Achieves 400th Win

Under the bright lights of a packed Virginia Beach basketball arena, a significant milestone was reached. The boys of Landstown High School's basketball team executed a commanding performance, defeating Salem with a resounding score of 64-31. Yet, this victory was more than just another tick on their already successful season; it was a testament to the unwavering dedication and leadership of their head coach, Dwight Robinson.

A Milestone Victory: Robinson's 400th Win

The game against Salem marked Robinson's 400th win as the head coach of the Eagles, a monumental achievement that reflects his enduring commitment to the team. Under his steady hand, the Eagles have consistently soared, even clinching a state championship back in 2019. A coach who emphasizes the importance of doing things right, Robinson is more than just a basketball mentor; he's a cultivator of quality individuals who contribute positively to society.

Redemption and a Winning Streak

The victory against Salem was particularly poignant, serving as redemption for Landstown's earlier season loss to the same team - their only district defeat and one of just four losses this season. This triumph kickstarted a formidable 12-game winning streak, bolstering the Eagles' season record to an impressive 16-4. With such a record, they are emerging as strong contenders for another state championship.

Robinson's Leadership and the Absence of Coach Kelly

Robinson's milestone win was bittersweet, marked by the absence of his long-time assistant coach, Leon Kelly. Kelly, a key figure in the program since its inception, recently underwent surgery. The victory, therefore, was a nod to both leaders' contributions and the resilience of the Eagles.

Other Games: Kempsville Continues Successful Run

In a separate game, Kempsville continued to impress, securing their 11th consecutive win by defeating Norfolk Collegiate 71-58. Their success further highlights the competitive spirit of basketball in the region, promising an exciting championship ahead.