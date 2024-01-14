en English
Sports

Landslide Tragedy, Lady Cranes' Triumph, and Regulatory Actions: Uganda Today

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Landslide Tragedy, Lady Cranes’ Triumph, and Regulatory Actions: Uganda Today

A heartbreaking event unfurled in Namisindwa district, Uganda, when a landslide caused a boulder to roll onto a young girl, taking her life. Asafah Wazemba, just ten years old, was near her family’s residence in the Buwanzala village, Bumbo sub-county, when the tragedy struck.

Progress in Sports: Lady Cranes

In the realm of sports, the Lady Cranes, Uganda’s national women’s rugby team, have made notable strides forward. They’ve qualified for the semifinals of the World Rugby HSBC Challenger in Dubai, overcoming Belgium with a 17-12 victory. The Lady Cranes will now face China for a place in the ultimate championship round, with a determined focus to avenge their past loss.

Appeal for Support and Investment

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has reached out to the public, seeking their support for a new construction project in Kakumiro. Concurrently, the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) has announced a significant investment for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference, channelling $45 million in funding facilities.

Regulatory Actions and Discussions

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has taken stern action against illegal operations, closing down more than 145 unlicensed drug shops in Mbale. Alongside these regulatory actions, a segment titled ‘TALK OF THE NATION’ featured a detailed discussion on leveraging the benefits of the upcoming NAM summit.

Improving Sanitation and Assisting Mental Health

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is making strides towards improving city sanitation by introducing hundreds of new public toilets. Additionally, healthcare workers are employing innovative methods to address mental health issues, using dog therapy to assist individuals suffering from depression.

Political Developments and Educational Challenges

On the political front, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) factions are receiving an increasing number of calls for reconciliation as they gear up for the 2026 polls. However, concerns are rising about the delay in implementing the A-level curriculum, with experts warning of potential difficulties students may face with the new educational structure.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

