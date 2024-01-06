en English
Hockey

Landen Gunderson Propels Sioux City Musketeers to Victory in USHL Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Landen Gunderson Propels Sioux City Musketeers to Victory in USHL Clash

The recent addition of Landen Gunderson to the Sioux City Musketeers has already started to pay dividends, with the 19-year-old forward scoring the decisive goal in a nail-biting 3-2 victory over the Madison Capitols in a United States Hockey League (USHL) game. The win helped the Musketeers to extend their lead over Waterloo for second place in the West.

A Game Without a Name

Despite playing in a jersey without his name, Gunderson, a Western Michigan recruit, made a significant impact for his new team. The forward was recently obtained by the Musketeers from Green Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the USHL Phase 2 draft. Having previously played for the Madison Capitols, Gunderson demonstrated his potential by scoring a late game-winner against his former team.

Climbing the Ranks

With this win, Sioux City is now in second place in the West Division with 42 points, solidifying their standing and distancing themselves from Waterloo. The game also witnessed standout performances from players like Dylan Silverstein and Kaden Shahan, further fortifying the strength of the Musketeers.

Eyeing the Top Spot

The Sioux City Musketeers are now focused on building a strong team around their new acquisition as they continue their pursuit of the top position in their division, currently held by Fargo. The team’s next game is a rematch against Madison, offering a chance to further solidify their standing and build momentum in the league.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

