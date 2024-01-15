en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports

In a recent visit to the K-Nation studio, Braiden Turner, co-host of the ‘Ain’t No Seats’ podcast, discussed pivotal events in Kansas University sports. Turner’s commentary circled major topics, including the rumor mill surrounding Lance Leipold, Kansas head football coach, and his potential move to Washington. The rumor, however, was extinguished by Leipold’s tweet, affirming his commitment to Kansas, much to the fans’ relief.

Leipold’s Stance Amid Speculation

With rumors escalating, Lance Leipold’s announcement to remain as the KU football coach put an end to speculation. The coach was reportedly linked to the University of Washington’s head coach opening, an opportunity he gracefully declined. Leipold, with a record of 17-21 in three seasons at KU and recent win at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, has previously shrugged off interest from other institutions. The KU administration is reportedly considering another contract extension for Leipold.

Leipold’s commitment to the Kansas team was underscored in his announcement on his Twitter account, where he expressed his enthusiasm to continue working with the team. The team’s quick turnaround under Leipold’s leadership in his first three years, including achieving bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and significant wins over top-ranking teams, reflects the coach’s impact.

Tuner’s Insight on KU’s Performance

Turner also discussed the KU team’s recent home victory over No. 9 Oklahoma, particularly praising the performance of freshman Johnny Furphy. Furphy, starting for the first time over fellow freshman Elmarko Jackson, demonstrated maturity on the court that belied his freshman status. Turner noted Coach Bill Self’s high regard for Furphy and recalled some of the hustle plays that left a marked impression on the coach.

Addressing Concerns Over Recent Loss

In addition to the victories, Turner addressed concerns from Jayhawk fans following a road loss at UCF. He shared insights from former players, reiterating the importance of perspective in the face of defeat. The interview with Turner, including more detailed discussions on these topics, is available on the K-Nation segment that airs every Sunday night on KSNT.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Father and Son-In-Law Duo's Charity Golf Day Raises Over £100,000 for Children's Hospice
In the spirit of giving, a father and son-in-law duo, Ken Duncan, 85, and Lee Duncan, have made a significant impact on Derian House Children’s Hospice through their annual charity golf day. Since its inception in 1997, this event has generated over £100,000, marking a notable contribution to the hospice’s £6 million service costs in
Father and Son-In-Law Duo's Charity Golf Day Raises Over £100,000 for Children's Hospice
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
5 mins ago
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
6 mins ago
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
23 seconds ago
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
5 mins ago
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
5 mins ago
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
13 seconds
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
19 seconds
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
24 seconds
Philippines Gears Up to Host Historic Downhill Skateboarding World Championships
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
29 seconds
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
36 seconds
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings on Faulty Horizon System, Nigella Lawson Returns to TV
48 seconds
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings on Faulty Horizon System, Nigella Lawson Returns to TV
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Confronts Affair Allegations and Defends Special Prosecutor Appointment
53 seconds
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Confronts Affair Allegations and Defends Special Prosecutor Appointment
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
1 min
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
2 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app