Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports

In a recent visit to the K-Nation studio, Braiden Turner, co-host of the ‘Ain’t No Seats’ podcast, discussed pivotal events in Kansas University sports. Turner’s commentary circled major topics, including the rumor mill surrounding Lance Leipold, Kansas head football coach, and his potential move to Washington. The rumor, however, was extinguished by Leipold’s tweet, affirming his commitment to Kansas, much to the fans’ relief.

Leipold’s Stance Amid Speculation

With rumors escalating, Lance Leipold’s announcement to remain as the KU football coach put an end to speculation. The coach was reportedly linked to the University of Washington’s head coach opening, an opportunity he gracefully declined. Leipold, with a record of 17-21 in three seasons at KU and recent win at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, has previously shrugged off interest from other institutions. The KU administration is reportedly considering another contract extension for Leipold.

Leipold’s commitment to the Kansas team was underscored in his announcement on his Twitter account, where he expressed his enthusiasm to continue working with the team. The team’s quick turnaround under Leipold’s leadership in his first three years, including achieving bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and significant wins over top-ranking teams, reflects the coach’s impact.

Tuner’s Insight on KU’s Performance

Turner also discussed the KU team’s recent home victory over No. 9 Oklahoma, particularly praising the performance of freshman Johnny Furphy. Furphy, starting for the first time over fellow freshman Elmarko Jackson, demonstrated maturity on the court that belied his freshman status. Turner noted Coach Bill Self’s high regard for Furphy and recalled some of the hustle plays that left a marked impression on the coach.

Addressing Concerns Over Recent Loss

In addition to the victories, Turner addressed concerns from Jayhawk fans following a road loss at UCF. He shared insights from former players, reiterating the importance of perspective in the face of defeat. The interview with Turner, including more detailed discussions on these topics, is available on the K-Nation segment that airs every Sunday night on KSNT.