Pets

Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed

The American Kennel Club (AKC), a respected authority in the canine world, has officially recognized the Lancashire heeler as its newest breed. The recognition grants the breed eligibility for U.S. dog shows, including highly reputable ones like the Westminster Kennel Club show. The Lancashire heeler, a small but sturdy herding breed, is known for its long body, short coat, generally in black and tan, and bears a striking resemblance to a smaller corgi.

The Lancashire Heeler: A Breed Profile

Traditionally farm helpers, these dogs weigh up to 17 pounds and stand about one foot at the shoulder. They were adept at both driving cattle and exterminating rats. Modern-day Lancashire heelers are now involved in various canine sports and activities, from scent work to dock diving. Breeders and owners often emphasize the breed’s intelligence, versatility, and need for a ‘job,’ be it organized sports or interactive play like walks and fetch.

The Breed’s Origins

Originating from the United Kingdom, the breed is now considered at risk of dying out in its homeland. With an average of just 121 new registrations each year and an estimated 5,000 Lancashire heelers globally, the breed’s future hangs in the balance. The AKC, established in 1884, requires a breed to have at least 300 pedigreed dogs across a minimum of 20 states and a consensus on the breed standard for recognition.

Recognition: A Double-Edged Sword?

The process of recognition is voluntary, and not all breed enthusiasts opt for AKC recognition. While some advocate for breed recognition as a way to preserve specific skills and predictable characteristics in dogs, animal rights activists argue it contributes to puppy mills, limits pet adoption, and narrows genetic diversity, potentially exacerbating health issues. The AKC, however, has recognized several new breeds since 2000, adheres to responsible breeding practices, and contributes to canine health research through its foundation.

Pets Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

