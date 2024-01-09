en English
Sports

Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
In a momentous feat, Lana McCarthy, a senior middle blocker from Bedford High School, has earned the coveted title of the 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year. This prestigious recognition marks McCarthy as the foremost high school volleyball talent in the state, an honor bestowed upon her for her stellar athletic prowess, commendable academic achievements, and impactful community involvement. Notably, McCarthy is the third player from Bedford High School to receive this award, further solidifying the school’s reputation for producing exceptional athletes.

A Unstoppable Force on the Court

Sporting a formidable .814 kill percentage and 112 blocks, McCarthy led her team, the Bulldogs, to an unprecedented undefeated 21-0 season and the Division I state championship. Her remarkable performance on the court didn’t stop there. Throughout her high school career, McCarthy has been a four-time All-State selection and has achieved a staggering 259 kills. Her relentless drive and skillful execution have even led her to set a new state record for career blocks, amassing a total of 341.

An Exemplary Student-Athlete

While McCarthy’s athletic achievements are undeniably impressive, her dedication extends beyond the volleyball court. She is an active member of the National Art Honor Society, showcasing her multifaceted talents and interests. Furthermore, she has been consistently involved in community service through Girls Inc, demonstrating a commendable commitment to her local community and the upliftment of young girls. Amidst all these activities, McCarthy has not let her academic performance waver, maintaining an impressive 3.9 weighted GPA, thereby embodying the true essence of a student-athlete.

Next Stop: Purdue University

Having left an indelible mark on Bedford High School, where her team secured four state championships and she led the Bulldogs to an 80-0 record, McCarthy is now set to take her talents to the collegiate level. She has committed to play basketball on scholarship at Purdue University in the upcoming fall. This transition will surely be a new challenge for McCarthy, but if her high school career is any indication, she will undoubtedly continue to shine both on the court and in the classroom.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

