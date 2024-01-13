en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
LaMelo Ball Set to Return, Boosting Hope for the Struggling Hornets

After an unwelcome hiatus caused by a sprained right ankle, the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard, LaMelo Ball, is poised to return to the court. The 22-year-old has not been seen in action since November 26, when he sustained his injury during a game against Orlando. This marks the second time Ball has had to grapple with the same ankle, having undergone surgery on it the previous season, limiting his participation to just 33 games.

The Anticipated Return

On the morning of the Hornets’ clash against the San Antonio Spurs, Ball’s status oscillated between questionable and fit-to-play. However, after participating in the team’s shootaround and pregame warmups, he was finally cleared to play. This return was eagerly anticipated, as the Hornets have been grappling with a series of losses in his absence, with a dismal record of 3-17. Ball’s return is seen as a much-needed lifeline for the team, which has been bereft of his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities.

Pre-Injury Performance

Before his injury, Ball had been delivering compelling performances, with an impressive average of 24.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. His absence from the court was not merely a numbers game; it was a void of leadership and play-making ability that the Hornets sorely missed. His return promises to re-ignite the team’s offensive capabilities and provide a significant boost in their pursuit of a better position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Revitalizing the Hornets

Ball’s return comes as a beacon of hope for the struggling Hornets. His dynamic presence on the court, combined with his scoring prowess, could just be the catalyst the team needs to reclaim their winning ways. Moreover, his return to the starting lineup after missing 20 games is set to reinvigorate the team and the fans, marking a new chapter in the Hornets’ season. With the Spurs game serving as his comeback platform, Ball’s performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
High school basketball courts across various locations have been buzzing with activity as teams clashed head-on in recent matchups. Each game, a testament to the vibrant high school basketball scene, saw top-notch teams battle it out in a showcase of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship. The scores that poured in highlighted the competitive nature of the
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
5 mins ago
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
5 mins ago
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
26 seconds ago
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
4 mins ago
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
5 mins ago
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
10 seconds
Recent High School Boys Basketball Matchups: A Display of Skill, Strategy, and Sportsmanship
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
26 seconds
A Roundup of Recent High School Boys Basketball Game Scores
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
1 min
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
4 mins
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
5 mins
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
5 mins
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
5 mins
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
5 mins
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
39 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app