en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:54 pm EST
Lamar Jackson’s Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP

In a season fraught with challenges, Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has proven his mettle by delivering an exceptional performance that has guided his team to the best record in the NFL as they approach Week 17. Jackson’s resilience and supremacy in the face of adversity, including significant injuries to key teammates and a new offensive coordinator, have placed him firmly in contention for the NFL MVP award.

Jackson’s On-Field Triumphs

Jackson has masterfully weathered the loss of his all-pro tight end, Mark Andrews, and main running back, J.K. Dobbins, yet he managed to lead his team to victory after victory. His rushing abilities have been a significant boost to the offense, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. Furthermore, under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson has displayed an increased propensity for passing to a diverse receiver group, including veteran Odell Beckham Jr.

Historic Contract Negotiations

During the offseason, Jackson fought for a groundbreaking contract with his mother and the players’ union’s assistance. Despite facing seemingly unfair treatment from the league and no outreach from other teams when he expressed a desire to be traded, he managed to secure a league-record $260 million contract with $185 million guaranteed. This contract not only elevates Jackson’s financial standing but also shields him from being subjected to the franchise tag again after its expiration following the 2027 season.

Path to the MVP Award

As the season winds down, Jackson’s performance has stirred conversations around his potential to clinch the NFL MVP award. Some argue that no player has had such an impactful and transformative performance in a single year since Joe Namath. His dual-threat abilities as a passer and runner have drawn comparisons to those of Michael Vick and are seen as setting a precedent for future quarterbacks. In spite of the challenges and pressures, Jackson has remained steadfast and triumphant, both on and off the field, setting a precedent for other players in the league on how to negotiate contracts and maximize their value.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fantasy Football: Navigating the Championship Matchups

By Salman Khan

Week 17 NFL Matchups: Lions and Cowboys Brace for Playoff-Shaping Showdown

By Salman Khan

TikTok Star Alix Earle, NFL Player Braxton Berrios, and the Love Triangle Drama Unfolds

By Salman Khan

Week 17: The NFL's Playoff Landscape Hangs in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Bob Costas Sheds Light on Sports Legends, Future Predictions, and NFL ...
@Interviews · 3 hours
Bob Costas Sheds Light on Sports Legends, Future Predictions, and NFL ...
heart comment 0
2023 NFL Regular Season: Week 17’s Pivotal Matchups Set to Shape Playoff Landscape

By Salman Khan

2023 NFL Regular Season: Week 17's Pivotal Matchups Set to Shape Playoff Landscape
Colts’ Drew Ogletree Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

By Salman Khan

Colts' Drew Ogletree Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges
Joe Flacco: The New Face of the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’

By Salman Khan

Joe Flacco: The New Face of the 'Straight off the Couch Crew'
NFL’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Potential Joint Off-Season Training

By Salman Khan

NFL's Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Potential Joint Off-Season Training
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
37 seconds
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
48 seconds
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
2 mins
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
6 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
6 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
7 mins
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
8 mins
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
8 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
10 mins
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app