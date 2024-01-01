en English
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Lamar Jackson’s Perfect Game Secures Top AFC Seed for Baltimore Ravens

In a spectacular victory against the Miami Dolphins on December 31, 2023, Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson showcased his prowess, securing the AFC North title and the top seed in the AFC for his team. Jackson’s stellar performance, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, earned him a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This marks his second such accomplishment against Miami, placing him alongside Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to have two perfect ratings against the same team with at least 20 attempts.

Achieving a Perfect Game

Jackson’s perfect game, marked by a passer rating of 153.8, led the Ravens to a dominant 56-19 win over the Dolphins. This performance not only solidified Jackson’s position as a favorite for the NFL MVP but also marked the second time in the franchise’s history that they’ve clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Despite Jackson’s ranking outside the top 10 in touchdown passes and passing yards, his performance in this game was indicative of his immense talent and potential.

Implications for the Dolphins

The Dolphins, despite their loss, remain in playoff contention with an 11-5 record. However, the game was not without its setbacks for the team. Key players, including Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and linebacker Bradley Chubb, faced injuries, casting a shadow over their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills – a game that will determine the AFC East champion.

Looking Ahead

Following their victory, the Ravens now hold an impressive winning streak of six games and their first division title since 2019 – the same year Jackson was named MVP. With a secured first-round bye and home advantage, the Ravens are set up for a strong postseason run. There’s potential to rest Jackson for the next game, although coach John Harbaugh has remained non-committal about this decision. Regardless, Jackson’s performances have set a high bar and have the Ravens poised for a challenging December stretch that includes games against formidable opponents like the Rams, Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

