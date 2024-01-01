en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson broke new ground, achieving a perfect passer rating and steering his team to a decisive 56-19 triumph over the Miami Dolphins. This victory not only secured the division title but also ensured the Ravens the top seed in the AFC.

Stellar Performance by Jackson

Jackson’s performance was nothing short of outstanding. He threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, completing 18 of his 21 passes without a single interception, finishing the game with a passer rating of 158.3. This game marked the Ravens’ first AFC North title since 2019, the same year Jackson was named MVP. His remarkable performance in this match sparked chants of MVP from the fans, hinting that he might be in the running for the coveted award once again.

Ravens’ Winning Streak

With this victory, the Ravens now boast a 13-3 record, stringing together six consecutive wins. The team’s head coach, John Harbaugh, however, remained noncommittal about whether they might choose to rest Jackson in the forthcoming week’s game. It’s worth noting that the Ravens’ victory came through a challenging December schedule, with games against formidable teams like the Rams, Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins.

Setbacks for the Dolphins

Despite the defeat, the Miami Dolphins are playoff-bound, carrying an 11-5 record. Yet, the game was not without its setbacks for the Dolphins. They were without two key offensive players, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, due to injuries. Moreover, they suffered a potential setback when linebacker Bradley Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury. Miami’s next encounter against the Bills will decide the winner of the AFC East.

All said and done, this game was a testament to the sheer skill and determination of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Despite a strong start by the Dolphins, who scored first, the Ravens quickly seized the lead and maintained it, demonstrating their unwavering resolve and steadfastness in the face of challenge.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge

By Salman Khan

Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers

By Salman Khan

Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records

By Salman Khan

Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World ...
@Canada · 8 mins
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World ...
heart comment 0
Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury
Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman

By Salman Khan

Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father’s Memory with Year of Sobriety

By Salman Khan

Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown

By Salman Khan

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
16 seconds
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
2 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
2 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
2 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
3 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
3 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
3 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
4 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
4 mins
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
4 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
7 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
9 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
19 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
21 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
43 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app