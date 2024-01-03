Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India’s Test Performance

The world of Indian cricket is in the throes of animated debate as former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, Lalit Modi, and ex-India batter, Kris Srikkanth, voice their views on the current state of the game. From the success of the T10 format to the Indian team’s performance in overseas conditions, the stalwarts have left no stone unturned.

Modi’s Skepticism Towards T10 Format

Lalit Modi, the man behind the successful IPL, has expressed doubts about the T10 cricket format’s success in India. He cast aspersions on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) plan to launch a T10 League, calling the idea “ridiculous” and suggesting it would be in direct competition with the IPL. Highlighting the agreement signed in 2008, Modi emphasized that such a competition was not permissible. He pointed out that there is currently no ICC T10 tournament in existence, with the only T10 league being played in the UAE.

Modi’s Proposal for a Qualification System

Modi didn’t stop at criticizing the T10 format. He went on to propose a qualification system for the IPL, similar to the Ranji Trophy. His vision includes domestic cricket teams from various cities like Jalandhar and Guwahati, participating in a knockout tournament alongside existing IPL teams. The outcome of this tournament would determine the teams that qualify for the upcoming IPL season. Modi’s plan aims to incorporate domestic teams’ performance into the IPL’s structure, potentially broadening the cricketing base and offering a platform for a wider range of players and teams to compete at the highest level.

Srikkanth’s Take on India’s Test Performance

Meanwhile, Kris Srikkanth, former Indian cricketer, took aim at the Indian cricket team for their lackluster performance in the Test series against South Africa. Srikkanth labeled the team as “overrated” in Test cricket and questioned the ICC rankings. He also underscored the absence of Rishabh Pant due to a car accident as a contributing factor to India’s disappointing performance. Emphasizing the need for India to excel in overseas conditions, Srikkanth urged the team not to rest on past laurels.

As the cricketing fraternity reacts to these statements, the future of the T10 format and India’s performance in overseas conditions remains a hot topic of discussion. The discourse continues to evolve, keeping cricket enthusiasts on their toes.