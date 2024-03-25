Lalit Modi Praises BCCI's IPL Evolution, Proposes Secondary League for Expansive Growth

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, Lalit Modi, commended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its remarkable job in evolving the IPL, suggesting the league's expansion into tier-two and tier-three cities to foster broader national engagement. While on Backstage with Boria on Revsportz, Modi highlighted the IPL's status as the world's premier sports league, crediting the BCCI's strategic move to introduce the games to new cities and markets, thereby unlocking the tournament's full potential across India.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Innovation

Modi underscored the BCCI's efforts in taking the IPL to previously untapped cities, a move that significantly widened the tournament's fan base. He pointed out the necessity for more innovation, particularly from team owners, in areas such as merchandising and ticketing. Emphasizing a unified approach, Modi suggested establishing a centralized IPL store and improving ticketing processes to amplify fan engagement and capitalize on merchandising opportunities.

Proposing a Secondary League

Advertisment

Furthering his vision for the IPL's growth, Modi proposed the creation of a secondary league in tier-two and tier-three cities to harness the cricketing appetite in these areas. He recommended utilizing the September-October window, previously earmarked for the Champions League, for this new league. Modi's vision includes a promotion mechanism for the secondary league's winner to the IPL, suggesting a dynamic and inclusive approach to expanding cricket's reach in India.

Cricket's Global Stage and Future Prospects

Discussing cricket's international appeal, Modi expressed skepticism regarding cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, citing a lack of local connection as a potential barrier to the sport's growth in the US. However, he remained optimistic about the T20 World Cup in the West Indies/US, driven by expatriate communities. Modi's reflections offer a nuanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing cricket on the global stage, highlighting the importance of local engagement in the sport's expansion.

Through his insights, Lalit Modi not only lauds the BCCI's current achievements with the IPL but also charts a path for its future, emphasizing the importance of innovation, strategic expansion, and local engagement. His proposals for a secondary league and a collective approach to merchandising and ticketing reflect a forward-thinking mindset aimed at elevating the IPL's status and reach, both nationally and globally.