Lakota East Dance Team: A Journey from State Champions to National Contenders

Following a triumphant state championship victory, the dance team of Lakota East High School, known for their prowess and consistency with three consecutive wins in multiple categories, is now set to compete on the national stage in Orlando, Florida. The team's departure, scheduled for Thursday morning, comes on the heels of their last practice session held on Wednesday.

A Parade of Honor and Recognition

In a heartwarming show of support and celebration of their achievements, a parade was organized by the school in honor of the dance team. The gesture held special significance for the team members, given the lack of mainstream recognition often accorded to dance as a sport. The parade served not only as a morale booster but also as a testament to the team's hard-earned success and the community's respect for their talent and dedication.

The Spirit of Teamwork

Bryn Williams, a member of the squad, emphasized the essence of their motivation. It's about more than just winning a trophy. At its core, the team's drive is rooted in a collective effort, a commitment to each other, and the shared joy of dance. This spirit of teamwork and mutual effort is what they carry with them as they step onto the national stage.

Setting the Stage for Nationals

The Lakota East dance team will be showcasing their talent in two categories at the national competition on Friday, specifically medium game day and small hip hop. These categories, each demanding unique skills and creativity, encapsulate the versatility and range of the team. The journey to the nationals, underscored by the supportive school spirit, exemplifies the unyielding dedication and camaraderie within the Lakota East dance team. As they prepare to take the stage, the team is not only representing their school but also carrying the hopes and applause of their community with them.