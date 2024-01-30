Lakeview High School Bowling Teams Honor Late Teammate as they Resume Competition

The Lakeview High School bowling teams are back on the lanes, resuming competition after a brief pause in the wake of a tragic loss. Senior bowler Blake Anderson, an instrumental figure in the team's record-setting season, lost his life to a car accident on January 21. His untimely demise led the Vikings to cancel their duals last week as a mark of respect.

Blake Anderson's Legacy

Anderson had joined the team this season and quickly made his presence felt. He was a key factor behind Lakeview achieving a record number of wins and the unified bowling team's maiden qualification for the state tournament. As the teams lace up their shoes for the next challenge, they carry a resolve to honor Anderson's memory with their performances.

Onwards to the District B-4 Tournament

With a current record of 11-9, the boys' team has shown significant progress this season. Among them, Daniel Borgman has been a standout player. He is all set to defend his district title and secure his second consecutive trip to the state tournament. Despite a challenging schedule and a previous 4-16 record, the girls' team has also shown signs of improvement. Both teams are looking forward to proving their mettle at the District B-4 Tournament at Norfolk Kings Lanes.

An Honor to Remember

Coached by Jimmy Biggs, the teams are eager to pay the best tribute to Anderson - by giving their best at the upcoming tournament. The District B-4 Tournament will serve as a stepping stone to the state tournament in Lincoln, with the district team champion and the top five individuals earning their spots. Amid the competitive spirit and the pursuit of glory, the teams bear a profound sense of respect and remembrance for their lost mate.