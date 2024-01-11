en English
Sports

Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot

In a thrilling moment of Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena, a 34-year-old fan named Fidel Olmos emerged as the hero of the hour. During a break in the match against the Toronto Raptors, Olmos participated in a half-court shooting contest. The goal? To sink a basket from 47 feet away. Going into the challenge, Olmos had only made two such shots in his life. The task was daunting, the odds seemingly stacked against him. But in a twist that could rival any Hollywood script, he prevailed.

Victory Amidst Roaring Applause

As Olmos made the shot, the arena reverberated with the wild cheers of the crowd. The moment was so incredible that even Lakers star D’Angelo Russell, who was near the basket, watched in stunned disbelief. The half-court shot not only swept the spectators away in a wave of excitement but also won Olmos a $100,000 prize. The original prize money was $25,000, but the amount had escalated as previous participants missed their shots.

From Fan to History Maker

With his successful shot, Olmos etched his name into the annals of Lakers’ lore. He became the 15th winner in the history of the contest and the first Lakers fan to win in nearly a year. The victory was all the sweeter because the Lakers themselves went on to secure a tight 132-131 victory over the Raptors.

A Humble Hero with Big Plans

Post his incredible feat, Olmos shared his plans for the prize money with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. He intends to use the windfall to pay off debts, assist those in need, and afford himself some well-deserved treats. Despite the size of his prize, Olmos remained humble, stating that even a smaller amount would have been satisfying. Yet, he didn’t deny the joy of winning such a substantial sum.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

