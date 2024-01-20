Lake Norman High School Dominates in Greater Metro Conference Matchups

High School Sports: Greater Metro Conference Matches Dominate the Weekend

In a display of athletic prowess and competitive spirit, the basketball teams of Lake Norman High School clinched decisive victories in the recent Greater Metro Conference matchups. The boys' team delivered a commanding performance against South Iredell, ending the game with a staggering score of 73-25. The Wildcats' relentless momentum was evident from the onset, leading 34-5 after the first quarter and extending their lead to 53-13 by halftime.

Josh Yates emerged as the top scorer with 12 points, while Santana Lynch and Trent Steinhour added 11 points each, and Tre McKinnon contributed 10. The win boosts the Wildcats' record to a formidable 15-1, setting the stage for their next game against Mooresville. The latter also had a successful outing, securing a 76-64 victory over A.L. Brown, courtesy of Dylan Clark's 21 points and Bryson Demby's 15.

Girls' Basketball: Lake Norman Wildcats Show Their Claws

The girls' basketball team of Lake Norman High School mirrored the boys' success with a resounding 83-34 win against South Iredell. Kelsey Rhyne and Alexis Shehan led the pack, each netting 19 points. Samantha Shehan was hot on their heels with 18 points, propelling the Wildcats to improve their record to 14-1. The girls also had an earlier triumph against West Cabarrus, where Samantha Shehan led with 33 points.

Greater Metro Conference Wrestling Matches

Adding to the sporting achievements, wrestling teams from Lake Norman and Mooresville also triumphed in their respective matches. Lake Norman secured a 45-30 win against South Iredell, while Mooresville narrowly edged out A.L. Brown with a score of 39-33. These matches featured a series of individual victories that contributed to both teams' success in the Greater Metro Conference competition.

In contrast, on December 22, 2023, the Weddington Varsity Boys Basketball team managed a narrow victory against Lake Norman High School, with a score of 72-71. KJ Younger and Grant Hamilton led the drive, demonstrating a dynamic duo performance that contributed to the overall triumph of Lake Norman basketball.