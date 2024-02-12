Lake Jocassee: The New Hotspot for Record-Breaking Brown Trout Catches

Lake Jocassee in South Carolina has been making waves recently, and it's not just the ripples from the water. Three anglers have made record-breaking Brown trout catches that are redefining the fishing landscape of this picturesque lake.

The Anglers and Their Trophies

Brian Bowen, Casey Jones, and Jeff Lamb are the names that have become synonymous with this extraordinary Brown trout fishing phenomenon at Lake Jocassee. Bowen's catch was a 23.5-inch, 6.5-pound trout, while Jones reeled in a 24-inch, 5.6-pounder. But it was Lamb who stole the show with his impressive 25-inch, 6.10-pound catch.

The Art of Angling: Baits and Depths

Each angler had their unique approach to lure these magnificent creatures. Bowen used a downrigger and a sliver/copper spoon, fishing in 45 feet of water. Jones opted for a different strategy, catching his prize in 100 feet of water and releasing it back into 35-foot-deep water. Lamb, on the other hand, found success with a Sutton spoon in 45 feet of water.

A Record-Breaking Trend

This recent trend of record-breaking catches isn't limited to our trio. Kevin Martin, another avid angler, caught a double-digit brown trout weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 26 inches long while fishing with Jocassee Charters. The excellent trout fishing in May has continued into June, with more catches being reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is encouraging anglers with similar catches to submit information and photos, contributing to the growing legacy of Lake Jocassee's Brown trout fishing.

As we move forward into 2024, the tale of Lake Jocassee continues to unfold, one remarkable catch at a time. This lake is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for anglers worldwide, all hoping to reel in their own piece of history.

